The performance of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock has improved

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on November 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 16, 2020 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for UNIT stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on July 15, 2020, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published May 12, 2020, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Uniti Group Inc stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.11, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.45, which implies that the company surprised the market by -409.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.1. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.07. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $295.93M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $299M and a low estimate of $291.5M.