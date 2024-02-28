What Are the Chances of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock Making a Comeback?

Goldman raised the price target for the Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 18, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $22 for CSIQ stock. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 10, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $44. In their research brief published September 08, 2022, Goldman analysts downgraded the Canadian Solar Inc stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $38.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.82, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.5, which implies that the company surprised the market by -61.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.41 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.47. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.69B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.76B and a low estimate of $1.6B.