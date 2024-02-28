What Are the Chances of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock Making a Comeback?

SVB Securities raised the price target for the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 19, 2023 by UBS that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $18 for CVAC stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $21. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 21, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published January 18, 2022, JMP Securities analysts initiated the CureVac N.V. stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $52.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.25, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.2. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.34. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $36.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $77.9M and a low estimate of $20.33M.