What makes Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Stock unique?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2024 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $230 for MNDY stock. The research report from DA Davidson has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $190. The stock was upgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $170. In their research brief published October 12, 2023, UBS analysts initiated the Monday.Com Ltd stock to Neutral with a price target of $175.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.32, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.33, which implies that the company surprised the market by 103.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.4. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.48 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.27. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $210.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $216.02M and a low estimate of $207.69M.