What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ:INTR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 16, 2023 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $5.30 for INTR stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $3. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on January 31, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $4.20. In their research brief published September 06, 2022, Goldman analysts upgraded the Inter & Co Inc stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.07, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.07. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $280.66M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $285.59M and a low estimate of $276.87M.