Analysts Estimated Revenue of $21M in the current quarter for S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock

B. Riley FBR raised the price target for the S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 10, 2019, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2015 by ROTH Capital that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $8 for SANW stock. The research report from ROTH Capital has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6. The stock was reiterated by Feltl & Co., who disclosed in a research note on March 18, 2013, to Buy and set the price objective to $13.60. In their research brief published February 07, 2013, Feltl & Co. analysts initiated the S&W Seed Co stock to Buy with a price target of $8.88.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.11, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -36.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.1. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $21M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $21M and a low estimate of $21M.