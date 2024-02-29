Don’t be afraid of Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Stock despite uncertainty and doubt

UBS raised the price target for the Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 14, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $13 for MOMO stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $12. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 09, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published March 14, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Hello Group Inc ADR stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.35, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.34. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.36 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.32. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $404.91M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $406.49M and a low estimate of $403.24M.