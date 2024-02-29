PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) stock Posted Operating Margin of 22.83 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

UBS raised the price target for the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 30, 2023 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $129 for PDD stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $93. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 02, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $113. In their research brief published October 27, 2022, Barclays analysts upgraded the PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.41, which implies that the company surprised the market by 33.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $1.59. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.89 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.2. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $11.03B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $12.49B and a low estimate of $8.39B.