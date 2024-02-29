Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Settled at $4.60: What’s Resulting?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 26, 2022 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $4 for SB stock. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $5. The stock was resumed by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 27, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $4.50. In their research brief published September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Safe Bulkers, Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $6.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.17, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 35.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.17. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.17. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $76.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $76.3M and a low estimate of $76.3M.