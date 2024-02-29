The market value of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

UBS raised the price target for the StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 22, 2024 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $21 for STNE stock. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on August 03, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published June 13, 2023, HSBC Securities analysts upgraded the StoneCo Ltd stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 17.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.3. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.33 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.24. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $685.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $722.79M and a low estimate of $645.65M.