Using JOYY Inc ADR (YY) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YY) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on March 14, 2022, from Overweight to Underweight and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published November 02, 2021, Goldman analysts downgraded the JOYY Inc ADR stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $57.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.69, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.53, which implies that the company surprised the market by 76.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.77. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.9 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.51. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $558.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $564M and a low estimate of $556M.