vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock initiated by H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 30, 2019, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 10, 2018 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $1 for VTVT stock. The research report from ROTH Capital has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on February 08, 2018, to Outperform and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published September 26, 2016, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the vTv Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.