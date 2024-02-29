What are the chances of the Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on December 19, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from William Blair has initiated the stock to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $64. In their research brief published March 29, 2023, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Legend Biotech Corp ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $66.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.68, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.34, which implies that the company surprised the market by 50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.61. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.67. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $86.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $103M and a low estimate of $77M.