What are the chances of the WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) stock to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 14, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Underweight, with a price target set at $11. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published October 18, 2023, TD Cowen analysts initiated the WK Kellogg Co stock to Market Perform with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.21, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -14.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.43 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.29. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $695.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $705M and a low estimate of $687.08M.