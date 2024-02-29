With upside potential, Costamare Inc (CMRE) Stock is well-positioned to grow

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on April 24, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 13, 2023 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $11 for CMRE stock. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on September 28, 2020, from Sell to Buy and set the price objective to $6.50. In their research brief published July 22, 2020, Stifel analysts upgraded the Costamare Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.62, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.7. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.77 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.65. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $378.32M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $487.87M and a low estimate of $264.7M.