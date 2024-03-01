A Real Picture of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock: The Fundamentals

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on December 15, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 16, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $8.50 for CLVT stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $7. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2023, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published August 07, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Clarivate Plc stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.21, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.15. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.11. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $622.66M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $658.81M and a low estimate of $609.68M.