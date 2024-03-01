In the long run, Youdao Inc ADR (DAO) Stock makes the most sense financially and strategically

Daiwa Securities lowered the price target for the Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE:DAO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 20, 2023 by Daiwa Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $9.50 for DAO stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $10. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 07, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published February 25, 2022, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Youdao Inc ADR stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $15.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.04. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.04. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $201.04M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $207.52M and a low estimate of $194.54M.