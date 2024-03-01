Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock is trading Above 29.32% From 50-Day SMA

Stifel raised the price target for the Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on May 13, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 02, 2022 by Canaccord Genuity that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $7 for INSG stock. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $13. The stock was downgraded by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on March 02, 2021, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.48, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.49. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.44 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.54. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $41.25M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $41.5M and a low estimate of $41M.