SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Settled at $11.94: What’s Resulting?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2021 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $16 for SWI stock. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform, with a price target set at $19. The stock was downgraded by Berenberg, who disclosed in a research note on August 04, 2021, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published May 14, 2021, Goldman analysts initiated the SolarWinds Corp stock to Sell with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.21, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.21. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.2. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $189.81M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $190.77M and a low estimate of $189M.