The future of Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Stock is still in tatters?

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 10, 2024 by Susquehanna that downgraded the stock from a Positive to a Neutral with a price target of $97 for HUBG stock. The research report from TD Cowen has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $104. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on October 27, 2023, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $84. In their research brief published October 04, 2023, Wolfe Research analysts upgraded the Hub Group, Inc. stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $98.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.51, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -9.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.41. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.32. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.06B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.18B and a low estimate of $1.01B.