The growth of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Stock is expected to continue

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 25, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 17, 2023 by Raymond James that downgraded the stock from a Strong buy to an Outperform with a price target of $13 for ANGO stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $37. In their research brief published November 25, 2020, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Angiodynamic Inc stock from Mkt Perform to Strong Buy with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.07, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 28.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Feb 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.18. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $75.73M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $78.2M and a low estimate of $74.1M.