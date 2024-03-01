There Is Nothing Like Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2023 by Wedbush that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $40 for CAKE stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $32. The stock was resumed by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published July 18, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Cheesecake Factory Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $36.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.8 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.73, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.64. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.7 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.56. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $889.1M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $894.08M and a low estimate of $882.34M.