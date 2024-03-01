View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Reported EPS of -$8.17 in Last Quarter

Raymond James raised the price target for the View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on March 29, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2021 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $5 for VIEW stock. The research report from Raymond James has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $11. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on April 26, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published March 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts initiated the View Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$8.17 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$6.41, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.76, which implies that the company surprised the market by -27.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$6.14. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$6.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$6.14. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $33.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $33.5M and a low estimate of $33.5M.