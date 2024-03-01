Why Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Stock went down -38.01% in Last Year?

Janney raised the price target for the Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 24, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 10, 2021 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $26 for PRA stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2020, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $38.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.06, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by -183.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.05. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $329.66M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $345.02M and a low estimate of $315.79M.