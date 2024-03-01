Would XP Inc (XP) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 20, 2023 by Credit Suisse that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $26 for XP stock. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on February 17, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published August 11, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the XP Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $23.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.41, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.43. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.44 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.43. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $817.41M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $818.71M and a low estimate of $815.65M.