A Real Picture of Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Stock: The Fundamentals

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on Mar-02-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 24, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $80 for DAVA stock. The research report from HSBC Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $80. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $77. In their research brief published July 17, 2023, HSBC Securities analysts initiated the Endava plc ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $74.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.37, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.48. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.56 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.23. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $250.81M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $274.41M and a low estimate of $221.54M.