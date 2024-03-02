Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock Reported Profit Margin of 11.82 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on Mar-02-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2024 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $45 for BBWI stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $42. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 26, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published October 24, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Bath & Body Works Inc stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $27.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.87, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.55 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.29. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.38B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.42B and a low estimate of $1.34B.