Earnings and valuation of Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Stock are impressive

Jefferies raised the price target for the Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 12, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 03, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $21 for JAKK stock. The research report from Stifel has reiterated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $3.30. The stock was downgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on September 21, 2017, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $2.25. In their research brief published July 26, 2017, DA Davidson analysts reiterated the Jakks Pacific Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $3.75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.85, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by -22.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.24. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.24 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.24. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $108.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $111.8M and a low estimate of $105.09M.