Facts about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock that you might not know

RBC Capital Mkts lowered the price target for the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on November 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 28, 2023 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $1.50 for SGMO stock. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 06, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published June 13, 2022, Wedbush analysts resumed the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.59 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.32, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.27, which implies that the company surprised the market by -84.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.26. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.37. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $8.1M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $16.44M and a low estimate of $3.4M.