Invest in AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Stock with the prospect of future returns

Goldman lowered the price target for the AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 22, 2022 by Credit Suisse that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $174 for AGCO stock. The research report from Robert W. Baird has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $156. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on June 23, 2022, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $129. In their research brief published March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the AGCO Corp. stock to Overweight with a price target of $175.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.78 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $4.02, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.3. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.42 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.15. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.01B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.1B and a low estimate of $2.81B.