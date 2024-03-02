Is Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 05, 2024 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $50 for TPR stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has resumed the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $38. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2023, to In-line and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published September 13, 2023, Redburn Atlantic analysts downgraded the Tapestry Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.46, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.17, which implies that the company surprised the market by 11.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.67. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.65. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.5B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.52B and a low estimate of $1.49B.