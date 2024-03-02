It’s not the right time to quit: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Stock

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 04, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $10 for KPTI stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $8. The stock was resumed by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 19, 2021, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published August 06, 2021, SVB Leerink analysts downgraded the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.31, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -16.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.34. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.28 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.37. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $33.73M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $38.36M and a low estimate of $31.7M.