It’s not the right time to quit: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Stock

Mizuho raised the price target for the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 21, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 16, 2023 by Northland Capital that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $7 for MAXN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by ROTH MKM, who disclosed in a research note on October 11, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published October 02, 2023, UBS analysts initiated the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stock to Neutral with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.93, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -137.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$1.52. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.87 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$2.6. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $233.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $245.5M and a low estimate of $223.01M.