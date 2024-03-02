Trading Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stock is a good strategy

Exane BNP Paribas raised the price target for the Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on January 10, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published December 08, 2022, BofA Securities analysts resumed the Altice USA Inc stock to Underperform with a price target of $3.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.26 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.07, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.33, which implies that the company surprised the market by -471.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.04. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.24B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.27B and a low estimate of $2.23B.