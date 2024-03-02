With upside potential, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Stock is well-positioned to grow

UBS lowered the price target for the Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $38 for ENR stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $33. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2023, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published August 28, 2023, Truist analysts downgraded the Energizer Holdings Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $35.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.56, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.68. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.66. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $664.44M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $667.4M and a low estimate of $659.57M.