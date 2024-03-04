Are VNET Group Inc ADR’s (VNET) stock prices rising too high?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 12, 2023 by HSBC Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $2.90 for VNET stock. The research report from Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $5.90. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on May 25, 2022, from Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $6.50. In their research brief published November 22, 2021, HSBC Securities analysts upgraded the VNET Group Inc ADR stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $17.40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.07, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 42.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.22. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.27. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $280.28M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $280.28M and a low estimate of $280.28M.