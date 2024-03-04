Earnings and valuation of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Stock are impressive

Loop Capital raised the price target for the Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on June 17, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 15, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $5.50 for CYH stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $12. The stock was resumed by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on January 10, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published December 13, 2021, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Community Health Systems, Inc. stock from Underperform to Buy with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.41 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.06, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.47, which implies that the company surprised the market by -783.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.16. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.09B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.13B and a low estimate of $3.05B.