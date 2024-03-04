GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock is trading Lower -32.78% From 200-Day SMA

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 12, 2023 by HSBC Securities that resumed the stock to a Buy with a price target of $13.60 for GDS stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $20. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on August 26, 2022, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published August 25, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.28, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -21.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.34. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.31 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.35. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $359.24M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $365.17M and a low estimate of $354.69M.