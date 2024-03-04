Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 17, 2023 by Canaccord Genuity that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $3 for LILM stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $3. The stock was initiated by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on June 09, 2023, to Hold and set the price objective to $1.20. In their research brief published March 14, 2023, Citigroup analysts initiated the Lilium N.V stock to Neutral with a price target of $1.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 712.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.19. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19.