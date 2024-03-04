The future of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock is still in tatters?

Goldman raised the price target for the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on June 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 24, 2023 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $5.10 for KC stock. The research report from Citigroup has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $3. The stock was resumed by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on April 11, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $9.50. In their research brief published March 14, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $3.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.17, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -11.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.16. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $244.27M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $272.64M and a low estimate of $231.03M.