The future of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock is still in tatters?

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 05, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 05, 2022 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $13 for TUP stock. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $36. The stock was initiated by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on September 15, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.29, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.53, which implies that the company surprised the market by -182.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $237.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $237.8M and a low estimate of $237.8M.