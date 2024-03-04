Why Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Jumped 6.79% in Last Month?

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 27, 2023 by CLSA that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to an Outperform with a price target of $7 for BZUN stock. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2023, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published May 16, 2022, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Baozun Inc ADR stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.16. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.14. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $382.23M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $393.17M and a low estimate of $367.57M.