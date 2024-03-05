A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Stock

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on April 07, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2021 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Buy with a price target of $6.50 for AMRX stock. The research report from Guggenheim has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on December 14, 2020, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published July 27, 2020, Goldman analysts initiated the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Sell with a price target of $4.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.09, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 55.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.1. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.08. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $609.09M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $631.33M and a low estimate of $589.2M.