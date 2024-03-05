Analyzing Vaxart Inc’s (VXRT) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 29, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from B. Riley Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $9. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on June 24, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published June 11, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Vaxart Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.18, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 38.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.14. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.16. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.25M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.4M and a low estimate of $100k.