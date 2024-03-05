Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Stock: Thought Concerns

Barclays raised the price target for the Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 06, 2023 by B. Riley Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $75 for CAMT stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 21, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published July 25, 2022, Barclays analysts downgraded the Camtek Ltd stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $32.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.53, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.57. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.58 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.56. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $93.86M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $94.01M and a low estimate of $93M.