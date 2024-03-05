Does Nextcure Inc (NXTC) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

Ladenburg Thalmann raised the price target for the Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 04, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Truist has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $19. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 15, 2021, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published July 16, 2020, The Benchmark Company analysts upgraded the Nextcure Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.51 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.66, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by 22.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.54. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.48 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.59.