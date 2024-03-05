How Amer Sports Inc. (AS) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Amer Sports Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.01. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.05. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.3B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.31B and a low estimate of $1.28B.