How Amer Sports Inc. (AS) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Amer Sports Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16.
Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts
It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.01. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.05. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.3B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.31B and a low estimate of $1.28B.
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.70% within the last five trades and 29.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AS stock is trading at a margin of 12.60%, 13.31% and 13.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, AS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -4.20 percent below its 52-week high and 32.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
What Does Amer Sports Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?
The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 604.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.