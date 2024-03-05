If you still want to check out Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Stock, you should do so again

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 06, 2022 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for VMEO stock. The research report from JP Morgan has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $21. The stock was downgraded by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on November 05, 2021, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published September 22, 2021, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Vimeo Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $47.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 600.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.01. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $100.26M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $102.2M and a low estimate of $98.48M.