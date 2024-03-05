Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Stock

TD Securities raised the price target for the Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 09, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 28, 2023 by BTIG Research that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $24 for LSPD stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $19. The stock was initiated by Redburn Atlantic, who disclosed in a research note on December 06, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published October 31, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Lightspeed Commerce Inc stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.05, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 60.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.06. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $226.85M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $255.6M and a low estimate of $217.8M.