What are the chances of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 13, 2023 by Stifel that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $12 for CCCC stock. The research report from Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on February 24, 2023, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published November 04, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the C4 Therapeutics Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.7 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.68, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.35. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.6.